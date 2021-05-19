Midweek 5 Minutes with Tonya

Today we chat to BUSTY tattoo model Tonya Thomas and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Tonya Thomas

Q2. Where are you from? South Yorkshire

Q3. Age? 35

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Tattoos galore

Q5. Any piercings? Nose, ears, nipples – 12 in total

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Initially tasted model life at the UK calendar girls and made the top 120 out of 2000, since joining fairycambabes_ltd who partner Millwood Studios, that has really opened modelling doors.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Very new still to the business

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Calendar girls comp

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Lots to come from recent Millwood collabs, keep your eyes peeled,

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Music is a passion, I’m classically trained opera singer so anything from opera to dance music I will sing like a song bird.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I like a good dance off on will just dance.

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Not really into sport

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I’m a big film junkie, from romance, true stories to thriller/horror.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Good food is a must

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink?

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Just to do my best

Q18. Measurements? BUSTY

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Well

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? ;)

Q21. Favourite sexual position? That would be telling

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? exercise from pole fitness, burlesque chair dance, weight training, is my thing

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Find me online