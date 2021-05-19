MILLS on Ballingall bout He’s Not on My Level! Ahead of title defence

Derby’s ENGLISH lightweight champion Myron Mills 14-1, 6 KO’s is chasing a fight with British champ, Rotherham’s Maxi Hughes, but first he must come through the defence of his title against even money challenger Portsmouth’s Lucas Ballingall 13-1, 3 KO’s this FRIDAY [May 21] at Sheffield Arena LIVE and exclusive on FIGHTZONE TV.

On paper this is a PURE 50:50 bout with both hungry young fighters at similar points in their respective careers with a solitary loss each, so should prove to be a very worthy BILL TOPPER for the inaugural FIGHTZONE TV live broadcast.

Mills told DAILY SPORT Boxing “He’s a good fighter, but I’m a better one. I want it more, I don’t care what he brings, I’ll bring more!”

Myron captured the English crown in his last fight [November 2019] against local Birmingham rival, Kane Baker. A pro since 2014, Mills – a slick boxer who can fight too – is excited about headlining on Fightzone’s inaugural show. The 25-year-old is also very confident about retaining his title, and says he isn’t concerned by what he’s seen of his opponent.

“I don’t know too much about him,” said the fighter known as ‘Skillz’. “I was supposed to fight him a couple of years ago, but I don’t know what happened with that. I’ve seen a little bit of him on YouTube, not a lot, and he’s quite slick. On paper, looking at our records, I suppose you could say it’s a 50-50 fight but I don’t think he’s on my level, to be honest. From, what I’ve watched of him, I wasn’t overly impressed.

“It will be a good fight though. We’re two young kids, I’ve got my English, he wants to take it off me and neither of us will make it an easy night. And, it’s great news to me that I’ll be headlining on Fightzone. It’s a really good thing for boxing, and to be part of it at the start is fantastic.”

The undercard for the show features three unbeaten fighters – Sheffield’s Anthony Tomlinson 12-0, 3 KO’s, Norwich light-heavyweight Iain Martell 9-0, 3 KO’s and super-lightweight Tommy Collins from Birmingham 2-0.

And the night will be a memorable occasion for four amateurs turning over to the PRO ranks – Katie Healy (Birmingham), Nathan Cawood (Bradford), Rob Magill from York, and Elley Booth (Portsmouth).

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

Follow Dennis Hobson Promotions on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Visit www.fightzone.uk and join the revolution.

Follow Fightzone on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.