Batchelor Boy a strong fancy in Wolves sprint

Now returned to the Tapeta, Batchelor Boy is a strong fancy to get back to winning ways in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Wolverhampton (4.10).

This George Boughey trained four-year-old is three from six on the artificial surface and unbeaten in two runs over this course and distance.

He was last successful over 5f at this venue in June of last year when landing a class 4 going away by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 77.

Batchelor Boy backed that up with a solid third in the same grade at Windsor off 84 and also ran well on his penultimate outing at that track when third in a class 4 off 74 before not being seen to best effect last time out at Ascot.

He is now able to race in this class 4 off 72 – 5lb lower than when last victorious – and that gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective at a track which he is three from five.

Mark Crehan also takes off another 5lb with his claim and tha yard is in fine form at present, so I think Batchelor Boy holds outstanding claims in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Batchelor Boy (11/4 bet365 – BOG)