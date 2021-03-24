Midweek 5 Minutes with US Babe Brielle

Today Sport Readers we catch up with SIZZLING HOT American babe Brielle and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Brielle Day but my friends call me Ellie.

Q2. Where are you from? Born and raised in the windy city, Chicago, IL.

Q3. Age? Old enough to know better and young enough not to care 😉

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have two small tattoos, a heart on my finger and a lower back tattoo that I regret ever getting at the age of 16. I don’t personally have any large pieces done but I do admire other’s work from afar. I don’t have the pain tolerance to suffer through it myself.

Q5. Any piercings? Just my ears and belly button. I used to have my nose pierced but that was ages ago.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I was in dance classes all my life: ballet, jazz, hip hop, you name it. And when I turned 18, I joined a burlesque dance troupe. Burlesque turned into nude gigs and I absolutely fell in love with entertaining. Eventually a friend suggested live streaming to me. I started on MyFreeCams in 2011 and the rest is history!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve spent over a decade in the adult industry and each year is bigger, better and crazier than the last!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have released over 100 clips over the years, hosted events, spoke on convention panels, was the covergirl of AVN CAMStar magazine and had live streamed every single week on MyFreeCam for almost 7 years. My, how the time flies!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I am currently releasing brand new clips every week on all my clip sites, hosting a tournament on MyFreeCams (modelmadness.live) and have big plans coming up for my 7 year MyFreeCams “cammiversary” in May! Stay tuned 😉

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I honestly love all kinds of music so it truly depends on my mood. Classical if I’m feeling relaxed, alternative if I’m feeling energetic, top hits if I’m feeling sexy and Disney soundtracks if I’m feeling silly!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I spend most of my time working but when I have time, I love to spend the days outdoors, in the sunshine, with family and friends. I also love to travel, take hikes, cook, watch movies, play board games, visit museums and host parties at my house.

Q12. Are you into video games? I love video games! I don’t have as much time for them anymore unfortunately but the Legend of Zelda series will always be my absolute favourite.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I’m not huge into sports but I do regularly go to hockey games (Go Blackhawks!!) and I absolutely love watching the X Games on television!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love comedies, animated films (HUGE Disney fan), fantasy movies (currently rewatching the Lord of the Rings series in 4k and just finished a Marvel movie marathon) and true stories/documentaries. I can’t say I have a favourite movie there – there’s just simply too many I love!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I’m a sucker for Southern comfort food! Especially if it’s a healthy take on a recipe. Or deep dish pizza… I am from Chicago after all :P I also love decadent sandwiches, grazing boards, Crème Brule, roasted veggies – the list goes on! I’m a huge foodie so it’s difficult to pick a favourite!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? A shot of absinthe or a nice glass of red wine (pinot noir to be exact).

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My number 1 inspiration in life is simply… me. To wish you were someone else, I believe, is to waste the person you are. I don’t think people should be comparing themselves to each other, but more so really figuring out who they are and what kind of life they want to live, embracing their true character. So, for me, I decided to make a list of all the things I wanted to be, from what time I wanted to wake up in the morning to how I wanted to dress and eat, etc. and I slowly just… became that person. The ideal version of myself, FOR myself.

Q18. Measurements? 34DD’s and a Grade A, Grass Fed, Free Range Booty 😉

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? The craziest place I’ve had sex was borderline in a public place. We were at a zoo, visiting the tippy top of the watchtower that overlooked the entire park and… then it happened! We gave in to our urges and almost got caught – now, that was a rush!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Why not a bit of both?

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I love being on top and in control. I’m naturally dominant and love to make a man’s toes curl, in a good way of course 😉

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m 100% Polish and travel there regularly to visit family. No, I’m not fluent in the language and yes, I can make you homemade pierogis :P

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

@itsbrielleday on Twitter and Instagram. Find a list of all my sites at allmylinks.com/itsbrielleday