Class-dropping Rosie And Millie makes plenty of appeal at Market Rasen

In the 2m 4f handicap hurdle on today’s card at Market Rasen (3.30), Rosie And Millie looks to hold leading form claims and makes plenty of appeal at 5/1 now dropped in class.

This Michael Scudamore trained eight-year-old mare is a front runner who has posted solid efforts in four starts this season.

After finishing fourth in a Listed contest at Wetherby off an official rating of 132, Rosie And Mille chased home Buzz – who is now rated 152 – when beaten seven lengths in a competitive class 2 11-runner handicap at Ascot off a mark of 130.

Rosie And Millie was then far form disgraced when fourth to Benson off the same rating in a Listed handicap at Sandown and comes into this on the back of a very solid one length third of seven to Blakeney Point in a class 2 at Musselburgh on New Year’s Day off 129.

She is now able to race in this lower grade class 3 off an unchanged mark and that makes Rosie And Millie a big player at the weights on the pick of her form.

Rosie And Mille has also since undergone wind-surgery and I think she could prove tough to peg back if allowed her own way in front now stepped back up in trip.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Rosie And Mille (5/1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)

