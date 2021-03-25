Chief Brody an each-way bet at 20/1

In the 2m handicap hurdle that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Chepstow (12.30), Chief Brody is on a handy mark if bouncing back to his best and looks worth an each-way wager at 20/1.

This 10-year-old was last successful in this grade, class 5, back in October at Exeter on good-to-firm ground when keeping on strongly to beat Ragamuffin by two lengths off a mark of 94.

The runner-up, to whom he was conceding 20lb if not taking into account the 3lb claim of Ben Jones, has won twice since and ran off 89 when last seen in action – so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this.

Chief Brody got put up to 100 for that and has failed to trouble the judge in five subsequent outings, but didn’t shape too badly two starts back when fourth of 12 to Neetside at Exeter off 98.

He is now able to race 95, just 1lb higher than when last victorious, and is entitled to strip fitter for a recent spin at Warwick following a break.

His win prior to Exeter came off his current rating, so Chief Brody is now running off a mark from which he is entitled to be very competitive.

The drying ground is also in his favour, so with four places of offer I think Grace Harris’ charge has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Chief Brody (20/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG,paying 4 places)