Midweek 5 Minutes with Valencia

Here we are Sport Readers with our first ’5 Minutes With’ of 2021 and we kick off the action with blonde Sport Babe Valencia and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Valencia

Q2. Where are you from? Romsey

Q3. Age? 19

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have a neck tattoo which is a snake (my Chinese New Year) this took roughly an hour. I have four other small tattoos which all took about 20 minutes (maximum.)

Q5. Any piercings? 4 piercings

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I got asked too do a photo shoot by a photographer, and then didn’t think much of it until I was in New Zealand and started shooting again.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? on and off for the last 4 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Traveling around the world

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? To Move abroad again :)

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love 80s music but my two favourite artists are Beth Rowley and Tash Sultana

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I like working out, and riding horses.

Q12. Are you into video games? Not to keen myself

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I love playing hockey but my favourite sports team is saints.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Romantic comedies and thrillers. My all time favourite movie is the joker at the moment.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Surf and turf / steak

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Guinness

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? HOLLY MADISON

Q18. Measurements? Size 6 and 32B Boobies

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Either at the back of a taxi or on a rooftop

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends what mood I’m in, but the majority of the time I prefer to f**k.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Which ever position I get put into.. but mainly Doggy style

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have preformed on West End stage

Q23. Social media? Yes I have Instagram valenciag_xx

Photos by @Cleo_Capture for Daily Sport ©2021