Night Force weighted to go well on handicap debut

Night Force looks on a potentially good mark and worth a punt at 7/1 on handicap debut in the 1m contest that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Wolverhampton (4.20).

This Marco Botti trained three-year-old has shaped with promise in his three starts to date, most notably when third of eight to Illustrator over 7f at Newcastle on his second outing.

After tracking the leaders he made headway between horses approaching the final furlong and kept on nicely to be beaten just over four lengths.

The winner was rated 73 going into the race and Night Force finished a neck in front of the fourth home an 76-rated Silvestris who had won his previous outing.

Night Force has since run well to finish fifth of 12 at Southwell when weakening late on and not looking entirely at home on the firbresand surface.

He now returns to the Tapeta having been allotted an opening handicap mark of 63 and judged on his effort at Newcastle that looks exploitable in my eyes.

Night Force has also been given a break since having three quick runs and appears to have been brought along steadily with handicaps in mind.

He looks a potential improver now going down that route and the booking of Hollie Doyle to do the steering is another plus.

Daily Sport recomended bet: 2pts each-way Night Force (7/1 Sky Bet – BOG, paying 4 places)