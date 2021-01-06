Junkies SNUBBED in offer to assist in VACCINE rollout

Daily Sport can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that a good hearted group of DRUGGIES from London have been SNUBBED by public health officials after offering to assist in the mass COVID19 vaccine ROLLOUT.

One of the group JOEY told Daily Sport “What a F**KING liberty you offer to help your country and get a BLANK” adding “Who has more experience in sticking NEEDLE in people than us I ask you?”

A fellow volunteer Mandy said “I think they’ve just got the bleedin’ NEEDLE with us.”

Health officials refused to comment on the offer or any other such offers that had been received so far, but with time ticking away they are going to need all the help that they can get in the coming weeks.