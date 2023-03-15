Midweek 5 Minutes with Violet Jade

Midweek 5 Minutes With is brought to you in association with FAWNSTARS.COM the latest and greatest platform for content creators around the globe which puts users in the driving seat

Today Sport Readers we chat to Violet Jade and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our lovely readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? VioletJade

Q2. Where are you from? UK

Q3. Age? Guess

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Just the 1, I wanted for ages and designed myself

Q5. Any piercings? OMG, so many!

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? progressed over time. From portraits, fashion glamour , budiour ! I then did UKCG & was scouted by babestation where I work every Sunday, monday & tueaday

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 1.5 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? My last by far my fav as doing a fine art project at a nudest beach, which was on the bucket list to do :D

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Fairy nymph in the forest !

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? All sorts depends on my mood.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I have many pets rhat i care for and I like to work out! Or socialise as I love dancing & singing !

Q12. Are you into video games? Old skool animated, such as spyro ! Tomb radar! Pokemon ! Zelda !

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I really enjoy when the Olympics is on.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? sci-fi ! Jurassic Park!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? orientatal or a classic hunters chicken (no bacon)

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? COCKtails

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Make my family happy, be healthy, self sufficient & find true love.

Q18. Measurements? D’s, dress 10, size 4.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? To Explicit to share here

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? LOVE !

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have French , Dutch & German decscent

Q23. What are your social media accounts? @spacevioletjade @violetjade babestation

Photos by Chris Roberts Photography for Daily Sport

