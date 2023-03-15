Don’t Get Angry, Get Cross

Yet another race dominated in recent years by the Irish raiders, but not necessarily the ones “expected”, with winners at 50/1 in 2019, 14/1 in 2021, and 18/1 last year.

I am hoping that trend will be reversed in 2023 with the Emmet Mullins trained Corbetts Cross, another recent J P McManus purchase after wins at Cork, Limerick, and Fairyhouse.

His only run since was over a woefully inadequate two miles at Naas where he won by a head after getting up in the final strides, but upped up three miles here it does look like he could become yet another winner for the Irish.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Corbetts Cross 2.50pm Cheltenham 7/2 William Hill and Boylesports