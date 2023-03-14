Just A Fun Bet To End The Card

Not a race the home team can be too hopeful of with the last six runnings (and eight of the last 10) hailing from Ireland, and the last three trained by (you guessed it), Willie Mullins. 11 of the runners here arrive unbeaten, with a further five a winner last time out, so something has to give and the first ten home here may all take high rank over hurdles next season.

A Dream To Share tops the early betting having been bought privately by J P McManus and he can go well, along with the supposed Mullins first string Its For Me, but I will take a chance on Fun Fun Fun to small stakes.

Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, Daryl Jacob invariably rides their horses and he is on board this afternoon, and after easy wins at Sligo and Leopardstown and with her 7lb mare’s allowance as well she may shake them all up – and at a bigger price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Fun Fun Fun 5.30pm Cheltenham 17/2 William Hill and Bet Victor