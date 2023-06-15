Midweek 5 Minutes with Zahra Palmer

This week we catch up with THE BODY aka Zahra Palmer and here is what this BABE had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Zahra Palmer “THE BODY”

Q2. Where are you from? Sunny old Wolverhampton but moved to London for my career as an artist model presenter and actress.

Q3. Age? Believe it or not I’m 43 but I look really young ????

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them?

No tattoos yet!!! I’m just waiting to find the right one… So if you have any ideas lemmie know????

Q5. Any piercings? Yes my favourite… I have 2 in places that people don’t get to see ???? And yes they are for sexual pleasure ????

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? It all started when I appeared on XFACTOR, I reached the final 50 out of 180,000 hopefuls and Simon Cowell quoted that I had the best body he had ever seen… Was great to be recognised world wide… After that I appeared in the DAILY SPORT and things went crazy from there… So for that I am forever grateful… ????

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve been in the business since the age of 14. I became a model in London for an agency called FINESS run by Tony Wellington… He had a vision and that vision was putting women of colour on the map… It really was an amazing experience… After that I was in a girl band signed to a record label called POLYDOR and achieved many great things… I’ve since gone on to have many releases and have charted in many countries.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? When signed to polydor we appeared on T4, The Ralph Little Show, POP WOLD I also appeard on The Chrissy B show and Xfactor…

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes I have a few releases coming up with my team MSUK Talents and also with MTV artist and DJ Damon Hess. I’m also working on an amazing Reggae track with talent artist Steve Ital… We shall e doing our music video soon. So watch this space…

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? My favourite singers are Boys To Men… They are soooooo talented… I’m just in love with their voices… I’ve seen them live a few times but. I’m yet to meet them and yes they be my first choice of amazing artists to collaborate with ❤️

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? My hobbies are usually just me being creative…Writing songs making music and taking hot sexy pictures ????????????

Q12. Are you into video games? Noooo thats not my vibe…

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I’m from the UK so gotta support our team ENGLAND!!!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I loooovveee horror films… I could watch them all day everyday… I’m obsessed with them. However my favourite all time movie is “GOODFELLAS” a real classic ????????

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? You can’t beat a roast dinner especially MY MOMS Sunday roast…. ???????????? I’d have it everyday if I could… She’s a great cook ????????❤️

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I love Champagne and I’m addicted to Prosecco but at the Min I’m really in to my Bailey’s Irish Cream…

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I have 2… My mom and my dad… My mom has such amazing heart and soul… She really has supported me in everything I do… She really is incredible… Also my Dad is my best friend… He’s a musician too so he plays percussion and is an incredible bongo drum player.. He really fascinates me .. He’s spiritual and full of love for everyone… They’re both everything I want to be ????????

Q18. Measurements? Size 10/12 with 34C BOOBS and shoe size 6

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On a peddlelow boat out in the middle of the sea in Jamaica… Quite funny because we was in the middle of the sea and a cruise ship goes past and everyone was waving ???????????? we just waved back and carried on ????????????

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I’m a total fan of hardcore sex… Gotta be bondage/doninatrix style… I run the show in my bedroom … FACTS ????????????

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse cowgirl… yeeee haaaaa ????????

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I charted in 8 different countries and was number one on iTunes…????

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @zahra_palmer_aka_the_body FB @zahra.palmer.1 OnlyFans @Zahra.Palmer

