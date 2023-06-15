The Full Monte

A tricky handicap where at first glance I was interested in Marco Botti’s Royal Dubai, but a combination of top-weight and a stable that could be in better form were just about enough to put me off.

Lower down the weights James Doyle rides Monte Linas for the Crisfords and at 14/1, I feel he has an each way shout.

A winner on his Chelmsford debut, he has found trouble in running on both starts since with a two length second at Chelmsford and a two length fifth at Chepstow, but he makes his handicap debut off what may be a lenient mark of 83 this afternoon, and if he gets a clear run he may surprise them all.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Monte Linas 3.20pm Chester 14/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Bet Victor