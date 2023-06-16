From £100,000 to £500,000 the Tote Placepot Guarantees Are Off The Scale

The Tote just love paying out money don’t they, with three winners sharing the Scoop6 last week and they are up for a bonus pot of £155,061 – all they need to do is find the winner of the 3.40pm at York!

Add a GUARANTEED place pot of £100,000 at York this afternoon (Friday), £250,000 at the same venue Saturday, and £100,000 at Doncaster Sunday and surely it has got to be worth a go?

Meanwhile, the World Pool springs into action Tuesday to Saturday next week for Royal Ascot where apparently £250,000 just isn’t enough, and the Placepot will have guaranteed minimums of £500,000 a day and if that sent work thinning, I must be in the wrong job.

If one of the three Scoop6 punters is reading this then all I can say is best of luck to you all – and if it was me (sadly it sent), I would pick Garner for the 3.40pm at York, but it is a fiercely competitive handicap and whoever finds the winner will deserve every penny.

Saturday Scoop6 Races (all on ITV4)

2.00 York

2.15 Sandown

2.35 York

2.50 Sandown

3.20 Chester

3.40 York (bonus race)

Trifecta rollover race: 3.40 York is £16,229

ITV7 Placepot

Saturday

York: 14:00, 14:35, 15:05, 15:40

Sandown: 14:15, 14:50

Chester: 15:20

All races televised on ITV4