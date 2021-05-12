Midweek catch up with Adelle

This week we catch up with Sport Babe Adelle and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Adelle, please

Q2. Where are you from? I live in West Midlands UK currently but orginally Italy moved for work here

Q3. Age? 27

Q4. So what have you been up to since we last spoke to you? OK so since last time I have booked my BOOB job surgery and set goals to achieve more in future

Q5. What projects do you have coming up? Hopefully aim for Playmate stuff lets see how future holds for me

Q6. What have you been doing to get through the lockdown boredom? Renovations in my house it was in serious need of updating

Q7. What plans do you have for when lockdown is over? Travel around Europe I hope!

Q8. Have you changed anything for the better during the pandemic? I think I appreciate the world and what I have more now, which kinda made me realise some people don’t have it so easy

Q9. Anything else interesting to tell Sport Readers? Apart from usual with me managed to finally book and find courage for surgery and better myself

Q10. What are your social media accounts? Twitter/Insta @ambercappola

Photos by Andy Callaghan for Daily Sport ©2021