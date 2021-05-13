Illusionist has a big shout in York sprint

Illusionist looks a huge player at the weights and makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the 5f handicap on today’s card at York (1.40).

This four-year-old opened his account at the third time of asking as a juvenile when in the care of Archie Watson and scoring by eight lengths at Bath.

He then ran a cracker in a Listed contest at Royal Ascot when a two length fifth of 21 to Southern Hills, after which he was officially rated 96.

Illusionist went on to draw a blank last season after Joining Grant Tuer but did post some really solid efforts in defeat.

They included when a fine staying on 5 1/4 length sixth of 21 to the now 114 Art Power in a hot class 2 handicap at Royal Ascot off a mark of 92.

He also ran a blinder over this course and distance back in October when running on strongly from off the pace to finish a 1 1/2 length third of 20 to Muscika of 90.

Illusionist is now able to race off a career-low mark of 86 having been dropped 3lb since shaping as if needing the run at Newmarket last month when slowly away and finishing a not knocked about eighth of 11 to Arecibo.

It makes him look dangerously well handicapped on the pick of his form and he is sure to strip much fitter for that spin.

The blinkers, which he wore for his sole success, also now go back on for the first time since joining Tuer – so everything looks in place for a massive run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Illusionist (6/1 bet365, Boyleports – BOG)