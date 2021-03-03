Midweek lockdown catch up with Angel Moore

Today we have a CHEEKY lockdown catch up with model and Sport Babe Angel Moore and here is what she had to tell us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Angel Moore

Q2. Where are you from? Brimingham

Q3. Age? 39

Q4. So what have you been up to since we last spoke to you? I’ve been busy making content for my only fan.

Q5. What projects do you have coming up? I have a lot of things coming up lots more shoots and doing more in the adult industry.

Q6. What have you been doing to get through the lockdown boredom? Lockdown has been hard to be honest but soon be over hopefully.

Q7. What plans do you have for when lockdown is over? I have so much I want to do more shoots and adult industry And spend more time with my family just the simple things like going for a meal be nice.

Q8. Have you changed anything for the better during the pandemic? I believe that lockdown has made. Some good things that’s come from it we appreciate things more.

Q9. Anything else interesting to tell Sport Readers? Nothing that you don’t already now… lol

Q10. What are your social media accounts? @angelmooreangeleyes