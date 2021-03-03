Van Barneveld to make TV stage return on Ladbrokes UK Open Day One

Raymond van Barneveld will make his televised return against Alan Soutar on the Main Stage at the Ladbrokes UK Open on Friday, with stage allocations confirmed for this weekend’s tournament in Milton Keynes.

Two-time UK Open champion Van Barneveld, pictured will compete on the big stage for the first time since his infamous loss to Darin Young at the World Championship in December 2019 after winning back his PDC Tour Card recently.

The returning Dutchman’s tie with impressive newcomer Soutar – a UK Open debutant – is one of nine matches scheduled to take place on the Main Stage at the Marshall Arena in Friday afternoon’s opening session.

Main Stage matches will be broadcast live on ITV4 for UK viewers, through the PDC’s international broadcast partners, including DAZN and RTL7, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

A busy opening session at the unique multi-board event, featuring 154 players, will see the first three rounds take place on Friday afternoon.

The first round comprises the Tour Card Holders ranked 97-122 along with qualifiers from the Development Tour, Challenge Tour and Qualifying Schools Orders of Merit.

Main Stage action will begin with two round one ties, with former World Youth Championship finalists Berry van Peer and Martin Schindler opening proceedings before American newcomer Danny Baggish takes on Brett Claydon.

While the Main Stage action begins at 1200 GMT, Friday’s play begins at 1100 GMT on Stages Two-Eight.

Stage Two matches from the first round include former BDO Championship runner-up Jim Williams against Austria’s Zoran Lerchbacher and former Lakeside Champion Richie Burnett versus Dutch youngster Geert Nentjes.