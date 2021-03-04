Well-weighted Misty Bloom taken to bounce back now stepped up in trip

Misty Bloom failed to live up to expectations last time out, but now stepped back up in trip having been eased further in the weights looks the extended 2m 7f mares’ handicap hurdle at Ludlow today (1.30).

This Emma Lavelle trained eight-year-old is a four-time winner who was last successful at Wincanton back in November 2019 when staying on strongly to easily land a class 2 contest over 2m 5f by six lengths off a mark of 117.

She got put up to 128 for that taking victory and largely struggled since. However, there was much mote to like about her penultimate effort when a keeping on 6 1/4 length third of eight to Emmpressive Lady in a class 3 over 2m 4f at Sandown off 119.

The winner has since run well to finish second whilst the runner-up Whitehotchillifili has gone on to land a Listed contest at Sandown. Rub Yeats, who finished just over 25 lengths behind the selection, has also won since.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this same grade affair and Misty Bloom is able to race in it off 116 – 1lb lower than when last successful.

It gives her a big shout from a handicapping perspective and although never going at Doncaster when last seen in action back in January, that came over 2m 3f and Misty Bloom’s aforementioned runs suggest she is well worth a crack at this trip

Misty Bloom is also now reunited with Ben Jones, having been ridden by a 10lb claimer last time out, and he has won once and been placed once in four starts on her.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Misty Bloom (6/1 bet365 – BOG)