Midweek Lockdown Catch Up with Melissa Howe

Today we have a CHEEKY lockdown catch up with model and Sport Babe Mellissa Howe and here is what she had to tell us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? MELISSA HOWE

Q2. Where are you from? I was born in Slough

Q3. Age? 30

Q4. So what have you been up to since we last spoke to you? I did a photo shoot an interview with American CBS TV channel but currently lockdown number 3.

Q5.What projects have you got doming up? I am a Brand ambassador for lingerie company and beauty plus shooting my online Fan content which has been fun

Q6.what have you been doing to get through lockdown boredom? Staying creative Through Fitness I use Peloton App everyday plus online content, cooking which I’m not a fan of and outdoors, parks, etc

Q7. What plans do you have for when lockdown is over? Magazine shoots, Travel somewhere hot and World Domination

Q8. Have you changed anything better for the pandemic? I have never been indoors this much ever so rest is unusual I’m always on a plane, red carpet or at a photo shoot

Q9. Anything else you want to tell Sport readers? Yes stay smiling with my daily content also remember “Tough times don’t last Tough people do”

Q10. what are your social media accounts ? Instagram @Melissahoweofficial only fans Melissahowe and Twitter @Melissahowe1990