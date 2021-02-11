Mega Yeats among trio of bets for Kempton

On today’s jumpers’ bumpers card at Kempton, Mega Yeats makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 3.10.

This seven-year-old won his sole start in an Irish point and made a winning debut in this sphere for Ruth Jefferson when landing a 16-runner affair at Catterick by 3 1/2 lengths.

He then ran very well when 1 1/4 length second of 14 to The Glancing Queen, who went on to finish a fine fifth to Envoi Allen in the Grade 1 Champion Bumper at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival before landed a Grade 2 at Aintree, in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham.

Mega Yeats went on to score over hurdles and has run well on his last two starts over the obstacles, finishing seventh in a Grade 3 handicap at Haydock and seventh of 16 to the smart Dame Du Compagnie in a class 2 handicap at Cheltenham.

He now makes his debut for the in-from yard of Mark Walford and looks a fascinating contender back in this sphere judged on his aforementioned run behind The Glancing Queen.

The second horse of interest is Millers Bank who runs in the 4.15 and can be backed at 7/1.

This Alex Hales trained seven-year-old ran well to finish runner-up in his first two starts in bumpers and has since developed into a useful hurdler.

He comes into this on the back of a success in a decent class 2 handicap hurdle here where he led two out and kept on well from the last to beat the thriving Breffniboy – who was seeking a five-timer – by a length.

The third home Fransham also went into the rae on the back of two very taking successes, so that gives the form a solid look.

Millers Bank also remains relatively lightly-raced and open to progression after just nine starts under rules, so everything looks in place for a big run.

My final fancy is the Sam Thomas trained Before Midnight who runs in the finale on the card (4.45).

This eight-year-old won two of his first three starts in bumpers when trained by Nicky Henderson and also ran well when a length runner-up to the useful Two For Gold at Doncaster.

He went on to score over hurdles and comes into this on the back four solid efforts over fences – making the frame on each occasion.

In the last of those he chased home Alnadam in a class 3 at Sandown and that one has since landed another class 3 at that venue off 8lb higher.

Before Midnight also now drops back down to 2m, over which he has won twice from three starts, and has a good record in class 4 company having won twice and been placed once in four outings.

Daily Sport recommended bets:

2pts each-way Mega Yeats (8/1 general – use BOG firms)

2pts each-way Millers Bank (7/1 bet365 – BOG)

2pts each-way Before Midnight (7/1 888sport – BOG)