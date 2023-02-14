Valentines 5 Minutes with Danni Levy & Tara May

Happy Valentines Day SPORT READERS and have we got a TREAT for you all with BUSTY BABES Danni Levy and Tara May doing a CHEEKY 5 minutes with #DOUBLETROUBLE

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as?

D.L. Danniella Levy

T.M. Tara May

Q2. Where are you from?

D.L. Essex

T.M. Essex

Q3. Age?

D.L. 34

T.M. 30

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them?

D.L. Tattoos big pink bow on back on neck, ballet shoes on back, love heart on groin, love hearts on inner arm, horseshoe, pink cross on arm, Scorpio on ankle and my Granddad tribute on my arm with his ashes. Definitely spent a good few hours on them.

T.M. 2 Tattoos, one on upper back and one on lower back

Q5. Any piercings?

D.L. Nipple and ear piercings

T.M. Ears & belly button piercing

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry?

D.L. Started off as a air stewardess for Ryanair and my friend got me to come along to BabeStation 12 years ago and I started on the BabeStation apprentice show then got another job and kept going bigger I won best babe channel performer of the year 2022

T.M. Started off glamour modelling then worked in the TV industry shortly after

Q7. How long have you been in the business?

D.L. 12 Years

T.M. 7 Years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects?

D.L. Previous projects include shooting fir pin up files, Scoreland magazine I’m a regular on BabeStation TV daytime, webcam, I’ve done loads of calendars, glamour modelling and have been a regular in the newspapers for years usually pin up of the week in the Midweek Sport and have appeared in The Sun and Daily Star.

T.M. Have been published in Playboy Slovakia, Playboy Portugal, Mid Week Sport, Daily Sport, Men Only Mag, IOB, Purple Candy, Page 7 Mag twice & Lifestyle Mag

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects?

D.L. My upcoming projects are I’m having my boobs made even bigger in match and I’m a BOOB QUEEN on my OnlyFans, I have also just brought a pub which I’m converting into a photographic studio to do my shoots in one of the rooms is gonna be a sex dungeon with a sex swing and all sorts of bondage gear and continue to do more sexy shoots with Tara May and my playboy model friend Vicky Narni. I’m also training in Botox and filer and photography. Plus I am posing for Playboy this year

T.M. Not at the moment, just focusing on my OnlyFans!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist?

D.L. My favourite band is UB40 I grew up on them

T.M. Drum ‘n’ Bass is my fav

Q11. Do you have any hobbies?

D.L. I love Spa days and gym

T.M. Pole Dancing

Q12. Are you into video games?

D.L. I don’t do gaming I just love Tetris on my game boy lol

T.M. Not into gaming

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person?

D.L. I support Arsenal

T.M. Not a sports person HA HA, Just a Daily Sport BABE

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie?

D.L. Favourite movie is Dirty Dancing

T.M. Don’t really have a fav movie but love a thriller or comedy

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal?

D.L. Favourite food is Spaghetti Bolognese

T.M. Hmmm def a Chinese or tradition roast dinner 😋

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink?

D.L. Favourite drink LPR champagne

T.M. Pornstar Martini

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life?

D.L. My 1 inspiration is Pamela Anderson I love her

T.M. Don’t really have one lol

Q18. Measurements?

D.L. I’m five foot 3 and size 10-12 with 32KK BOOBS

T.M. 34GG BOOBS, 5ft 2, size 8-10 dress

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex?

D.L. Kinkiest place I’ve had sex is on over a motorbike

T.M. Outside a church 😳

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k?

D.L. I prefer to make love

T.M. F**k but def with some passionate kissing

Q21. Favourite sexual position?

D.L. Favourite position me on top of course ;)

T.M. Doggy or laid back with legs wrapped around guys shoulders 😈

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you?

D.L. I am slightly deaf in my right ear and gave grommets and ear surgery this year

T.M. I’m super bendy and was born with really white hair!

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

D.L. Socials @danniella_levy

T.M. Twitter @taramayxx Instagram @taramay___ OnlyFans @taramayxx