Its A Fair Cop At Kempton

Off to Kempton this evening for both of my Wednesday bets, and I will start in the maiden at 5.30pm where I am hoping to see a winning run from Andrew Balding’s Desert Cop, who looks a slow burner so typical for the yard. A distant ninth on his Southwell debut, he outran his price (25/1) when beaten half a length over a furlong further here in January, but he was caught close home after hitting the front, but as a son of Oasis Dream out of a Cadeaux Genereux mare, he ought to have enough speed to cope with the drop in distance.

Likely market rival Razzam comes out of the adjoining stall so hopefully he can keep early tabs on that opponent, though I am hoping he goes to the front bright and early and comes home alone under David Probert.orse

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Desert Cop 5.30pm Kempton 9/2 most bookmakers