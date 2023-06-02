Weekend 5 Minutes With Korina Kova

Today we chat to MEGA BOOBED Canadian Pornstar Korina Kova and here is what the buxom babe had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Korina Kova

Q2. Where are you from? I’m Canadian

Q3. Age? 34 years young

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have very random tattoos, I think 5 of them, non were planned and I regret all of them, I’ve done some tattoo removal but it’s soooo painful.

Q5. Any piercings? I love piercings and I’ve had about 20-30 in the past but all have been removed, I liked to bedazzle my body with dermal piercings, and I’m considering re doing them.

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? I started as an exotic dancer but something very personal happened in my life where I needed to take care of a loved one and work from home so I moved into online work, my Instagram blew up and I got really lucky with popularity and that translated into financial stability.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve been in the online adult industry for about 8 years.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Some of my past successful projects are my large production independent movies, I’m a solo performer and I’m known for making high quality 1 actress movies.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes I’m preparing to shoot another large production Cosplay as Jessica Rabbit.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’m a lover of many genres, but my top choices are hip hop and I love Drake (he’s also Canadian).

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I like to do home renovations, and I also paddle board, I also love animals and do lots with my dog and cats.

Q12. Are you into video games? I’m very old school in my gaming choices, Super Mario is my go to.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I’m not into sports but the men who play it are not hard on the eyes, very sexy but I couldn’t what teams go with what sport.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror genre is my absolute favourite, and I’m obsessed with true crime, my favourite movies are Texas Chainsaw Massacre and my all time favourite is World War Z.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I have 3 favourite foods, sushi, Thai, and Mexican food.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I’m not a big drinker but I party by just taking shots of flavoured Ciroc.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I’m always inspired by my Dad, he has a heart of gold and I’m so glad that I inherited that from him, but being happy with family and friends is my top priority.

Q18. Measurements? Chest is 32 JJ, Waist is 29inches, and hips/booty 55 inches.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? When I was 19 I was a big risk taker and I climbed on top of my boyfriend and managed to ride him as he drove on a main highway.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I prefer love making and passionate sex.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Love to be on top.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have Gigantomastia, a condition that is very rare and my breasts will never stop growing.

Q23. Social media channels? Insta @korinakova_productions Twitter @kroinakova Manyvids @korinakova Pornhub @korina-kova Onlyfans @korinakova TikTok @korinakova_productions SextPanther @MommyKorinaKova Camsoda @korinakova27 Youtube @korinakova_productions

