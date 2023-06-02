Wychwood Festival 2023 kicks off our summer coverage of festivals

Summer has officially started, here we are sat in a field in beautiful sunshine sipping cold beer, listening to The Dualers play some tight Ska music.

Republica perform at Wychwood Festival 2023 Day 1, Friday, Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham

Wychwood Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse has been going since and has grown in stature and musical excellence since then, this year the line-up has to be one of the best ever with all genres of music covered. We were just transported back to the 1990’s with Republica belting out their hits and new material to a very responsive crowd, later tonight we have Ash still looking for that “Girl From Mars” and then those Manchurian rave gods The Happy Mondays close the main stage.

The Dualers perform at Wychwood Festival 2023 Day 1, Friday, Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham

Tomorrow sees Scouting For Girls getting the audience up and dancing, always a crowd pleaser…. as are The Proclaimers and Travis who close Saturday night… we will of course bring you an update