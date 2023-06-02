THE Americans are coming!

As a boy, it always felt a bit special when an American fighter came over here to take on one of our own.

I remember James ‘Bonecrusher’ Smith and Tim Witherspoon coming over to fight our own Frank Bruno, now a huge fan of BKB™!

There was always added excitement when the Americans came over.

Later this month there’s a whole team of Americans coming over here to take on our boys in the bareknuckle boxing ring.

The Police Gazette Corporation’s International Cup will be contested for the first time at the O2 Arena on June 25.

Anyone who knows the history of boxing knows the Police Gazette belts go back to the sport’s very beginnings, even before the Lonsdale belt, and to have that name attached to the show is a real honour.

What an afternoon it promises to be.

Every Sunday afternoon show we’ve put on so far has sold out and this is going to be a spectacular show that pits the best fighters in Europe against the best Americans.

As ever, the Americans are supremely confident. I think they genuinely believe they will whitewash us and I can’t wait to see our boys prove them wrong!

One of the must-see fights on the show is the rematch between Marko Martinjak and Jerome Hatch. Their first fight produced four knockdowns in 153 seconds – and I’ve got a feeling we will see more of the same later this month.

Marko and Jerome are both fighters who go for the KO – and sometimes run into trouble themselves.

Their first fight gave us unbelievable drama and if the rematch is half as good, you want to be there.

Barrie Jones, our current pound-for-pound No 1, is matched with Thomas Turner over seven rounds in what is sure to be another highlight.

The Americans are convinced their man has the beating of Barrie – but I can’t see it happening myself.

They are going to fight over seven rounds so we will find out who the better man is.

It’s going to be a great a great afternoon. Guaranteed.

Until next time

Joe Smith-Brown