Fahey And Moore To Strike At Goodwood

The Supreme Stakes at Goodwood is one of the better races this Sunday, and one where it looks like conditions may finally favour Toro Strike, after the British summer saw him racing far too often on going a lot slower than he prefers.

Richard Fahey’s four-year-old was only beaten a neck here last season, and has a course and distance win to his name (in a handicap), so we know he likes both trip and track, and hasn’t exactly disgraced himself lately with a three and a quarter length sixth to Kinross here in the Group Two Lennox Stakes here when sent off a 5/01 chance.

Sadly we won’t get those odds today, but if the rains stay away between now and the off time, we should get Good ground or faster, which will hopefully see him bounce back to his best with the eye-catching booking of Ryan Moore to ride.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Toro Strike 4.00pm Goodwood 7/2 most bookmakers