Government announces CORONAVIRUS advice for DOGGERS

Today Public Health England and the government have unveiled their long awaited advice for DOGGING couples across Britain, who have been left in LIMBO since the LOCKDOWN rules were relaxed over what then can and can’t do in a CAR PARK or BUSHES.

Main points are – Stay Local, Stay 2 Meters from the car and other spectators and under no circumstances CUM over other spectators. Plus all outside of car SEXUAL contact is BANNED.

We spoke to Gerry from London who is the general secretary for the NUDS [National Union for Doggers & Swingers] who told Daily Sport “It is about time my members had some clarity, LOCKDOWN has meant COCK-DOWN for my members.”

He added “Our advice has always been stay safe and don’t do anything you would be comfortable doing in your own home.”

Well at least the government haven’t outlawed HOBBIES and Daily Exercise which DOGGING is for my participants.