Christmas Countdown 2019 with Angel Moore

The countdown to Christmas for 2019 continues with Sport babe Angel and here is what this SEXY Blonde had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Angel Moore

Q2. Where are you from? Wolverhampton

Q3. Age? 36

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have lots and a lot of hours

Q5. Any piercings? No

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Did a photo shoot and went from there

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since I was 16

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Done a lot of things to many to say

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Want to do more in the adult industry

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like dance and I like Sam Smith

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love horse riding

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Not really got one but I don’t mind watching football

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? White chicks

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Love Chinese and Indian anything spicy

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Vodka

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mum

Q18. Measurements? 36B-24-34

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In the woods

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I like both

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Me on top

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m realy good at clay pigeon shooting

Q23. Social media? Instagram @angelmoore2131