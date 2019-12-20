The most fun you can have this Christmas with your clothes on

Simon ‘Showbiz’ Gross’ 2019 Adult Panto “Jack & His Giant Big Stalk” at the Karma Sanctum Hotel in Soho is a must see for everyone wanting to get into the FESTIVE SPIRIT and have a bloody good laugh.

***** DAILY SPORT

Mr Showbiz himself has excelled himself for 2019 with his FUNNIEST production yet with his X-Rated version of the PANTO classic Jack & the Bean Stalk.

The entire cast gelled really well and on press night for 3 days only the cast were joined by Cage Fighter and Reality TV star Alex Reid as 1 half of Daisy the cow.

Reid was a welcomed and very funny edition to the show.

Jack & His Giant Big Stick is on at the Karma Sanctum Hotel Warwick Street London W1B 5NF until 5th January 2020 with tickets priced at £24 from Ticketsource