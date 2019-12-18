Christmas Countdown 2019 with Stacy

The Christmas countdown for 2019 continues SPORT READERS with Sport Babe Stacy and here is what our festive babe had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.



Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Stacy

Q2. Where are you from? Tyldesley, Manchester

Q3. Age? 37

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have a design called trash polka which appears like abstract water colours. I still need to get these finished so hey.. if you wanna ink me.. drop me a like & a message “,

Q5. Any piercings? My ears & I’m gonna do it one day.. I’m gonna go for the nipples! Haha

Q6. How did you get started in the industry? The glamour side is all down to Steve Candi & Niz Uddin they’re a great team & very supportive. Just by applying for a casting on my portfolio network I’ve now been twice published with the daily sport and all of a sudden.. I’m a reader’s favourite! So Thankyou so much to all the readers for all their love <3 I wouldn’t be continuing this without you!!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I had a huge break when I was 28 due to an accident, I’ve now been back in the game, full on around 2 years.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I came 4th place in the maxim cover girl 2018 competition, then went on to build my portfolio, I was lucky enough to shoot with front magazine & twisted edge at the daily sport publication group shoot last year. This was a great day with some amazing people.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes, I shoot again with the daily sport for another publication which will be around summertime. This contributes to ’Daily sport model of 2020 competition So please look out for me there. Also CANDIGIRLS UK will be coming soon. Myself & the Daily Sport photographer Steve Candi have teamed up as an events organisation aimed at stag parties, birthdays @ corporate events Topless/non Topless cheeky fun with gorgeous models.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? As I said in my last interview.. I’m a lover of all music. I particularly like old school piano classics. I love anything I can dance to

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Of course.. modelling is my hobby!!

Q12. Are you into video games? If someone said here’s the controller.. I’d have a play, but I wouldn’t let it become part of my day. Haha

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I like both United and Liverpool. Firstly because I’m a born & bread Manchester lass, and secondly, my dad is from Liverpool. So I sit on the fence between both really.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I can watch pretty woman over & over.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I’m not fussy with food, I love to try new things. I love Italian & a good old Sunday roast.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I’m not much of a drinker but I go through phases, I like desperados at the moment.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Apart from my beautiful mum, My aunty Paula <3

Q18. Measurements? 34-27-35

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In a pub.. on a bar… cringe!!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Can’t beat a good f**k.. releases so much tension!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse cowgirl! (Yeeeeehaaaaa)

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m 100% natural

Q23. Social media?

Admireme.vip/xstayciex/

Instagram @xs7acex