George has an Excellent chance at Wolverhampton

Now back down to a handy mark, Excellent George looks to hold leading claims of getting back on the scoresheet in the 7.00 at Wolverhampton today.

This Stuart Williams trained seven-year-old has won once and been placed once in three starts over course and distance.

His last success canme in August of last year at Newmarket in a class 4 when scoring off 84 and he went on to finish a solid second in a class 3 at Chelmsford off 85.

Prior to that his previous twp successes had come in class 4 affairs at Chelmsford of 79 and and 82.

Excellent Goerge has also posted a number of solid efforts this year, finishing runner-up on three occasions of 78 an 79 (twice).

He is now able to race in this class 4 off 77 and that gives him leading claims from a handicapping perpsective for a yard that has a 20 per cent strike rate at the venue in the last 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Excellent George(4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)