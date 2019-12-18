Class-dropping Sumkindofking can reign supreme at Ludlow

Now eased in grade, Sumkindofking looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils in the 2.35 at Ludlow today.

This Tom George trained eight-year-old has a good record at the venue having won once and been placed twice in four starts.

He scored twice last season with the last of those successes coming in a class 3 at Southwell where he only had to be driven out to beat Mahlermade by four lengths off a mark of 133 – after which he got put up to 137.

Sumkindofking has had just two starts this season, shaping when until weakening two from home when a 16 length sixth of 13 to Give Me A Copper last time out in the Listed class 1 Badger Ales Trophy at Wincanton.

The form of that race looks strong in relation to this lower grade class 3 affair and he is able to race in it off 1lb lower.

A rebised rating of 133 is just 1lb higher than his aforementioned success in the grade and he has won three times and been placed on three occasions in 11 starts in class 3 company.

Sumkindofking should also now be spot on to do gimslef justice with those twi spins under his belt, so there is nothing not to like about his chances in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sumkindofking (11/2 Coral, Ladbrokes, Unibet)