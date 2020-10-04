COMPETITION: WIN 2 VIP TICKETS TO RISE OF FOOTSOLDIER 0RIGINS THE TONY TUCKER STORY & AFTER PARTY (WORTH £500)

Fancy rubbing shoulders with the cast of Rise of The Footsoldier – Origin The Tony Tucker Story and other celebs? Well here’s your chance…. The Daily Sport have been given 2 VIP tickets to the Premier & After Party which will happen next year worth an amazing £500 ….

To be in the running for this amazing prize, head over to https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/rise-of-the-footsoldier-origins-more-perks?fbclid=IwAR0H8uD47LKR7EeX2NfTfE_nMwJA2Vcms8NCjXsizUfm9-mq4ytdJfUh6hw#/ purchase ANY of the amazing items on there and email proof of purchase to [email protected]

We will select one lucky winner and notify them by email. Competition is open until midnight on 13th October, the winner will be notified by close of business on the 14th Octobe