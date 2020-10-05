Rux Ruxx a 25/1 each-way play under Doyle

Having been eased further in the weights, Rux Ruxx looks overpriced and worth an each-way play at 25/1 in the 7f handicap at Wolverhampton today (4.45).

This five-year-old mare found her form with a vengeance last season after joining Tim Easterby from Andrew Balding.



She won four times, with the last of those successes coming at Catterick in a class 4 of a mark of 80.

Rux Ruxx got put up to 83 for that and hasn’t made the frame in seven starts this season.

However, her best run came over course and distance four starts back when staying on from well off the pace to be nearest at the finish when a 1 1/4 length fourth of 11 to Kodiac Pride off 78.

She now meets the winner on 10lb better terms, so looks overpriced in relation to that rival who is a top priced 4/1 for this.

Rux Ruxx is also now able to race off a reduced rating of 75, 5lb lower than when last victorious, and has a 23 per cent strike rate in the grade – class 4 – having won three of her 13 starts.

The booking of Hollie Doyle to partner Rux Ruxx for the first time also catches thee eye as she has only had one previous ride for the stable.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Rux Ruxx (25/1 bet365 – BOG)