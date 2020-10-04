Bondage Gingerbread at coffee morning leads to WI member being BANNED for LIFE

A Women Institute coffee morning ended in UPROAR after one of the new member was assigned to make the SNACKS and turned up with a TUPPAWARE full of gingerbread but not your average GINGERBREAD these were BONDAGE biscuits in full restraints and ball gags much to the displeasure of the rest of the group.

The WI in the LEAFY West Sussex have now BANNED the unnamed member for bringing them into disrepute with in the local community who they help regularly with CAKE SALES and CHURCH FETES.

One member told Daily Sport “These biscuits were more YOUR S&M than an M&S coffee morning, some of our older members wear MORTIFIED.”

Just goes to show some people cannot see anything for it’s artistic merit and need to get their minds out of the GUTTER.

Daily Sport have since learned that after the indecent went VIRAL on social media that the BAKER concerned have been inundated with requested to bake them for functions including a upcoming WEDDING in Brighton.