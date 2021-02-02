CONTROL THE STORM RELEASE NEW SINGLE : DESIRE



Control the Storm are a UK Melodic Metal band like no other. Bringing raw power, soaring melodies and epic vocals from the exceptional lead singer Firouzeh.

2019 saw the release of the bands second studio album ‘Forevermore’ and a blistering performance at Bloodstock Open Air Festival on the Sophie Lancaster Stage, to a packed-out audience.



Now set to play Download Festival in June 2021, the band introduce their new single ‘Desire’ which is accompanied by a video, which can seen viewed here



‘Desire’ has been self-recorded by the band in Bath, UK. It was mixed and mastered by the legendary Russ Russell at Parlour Studios.



The video was filmed by ERD Visual Media at Tank space in Nottingham, UK and also at a secret, very foggy, location in Wales.



Control The Storm have commented: “We are really excited for the release of our new single ‘Desire’. It marks the start of a brand new year, new adventures and a new chapter for the band.



Come and see us at Download Festival in June, and on the Women Of Rock EU/UK Tour in the Autumn… and watch out for album 3 which is also due in 2021!”



Control The Storm are:

Firouzeh – Vocals

Raedon – Keys & Vocals

Paul – Bass & Vocals

Ilyian – Drums

Matt – Guitar

Darren – Guitar



www.control-the-storm.com