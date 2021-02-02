PDC announces start of 2021 ProTour with three Super Series events

The 2021 Players Championship season will begin in February with the first of three four-day PDC Super Series taking place.

Last year saw the introduction of grouped blocks Players Championship events being held across five days respectively at the Summer Series, Autumn Series and Winter Series.

The 2021 season will initially see three blocks of four days held, with Super Series 1 taking place from February 25-28 in the Premier Suite at the Bolton Whites Hotel, adjoining the University of Bolton Stadium, as top-class darts returns to the former home of the UK Open.

Super Series 2 is planned to be held from March 16-19 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, with Super Series 3 to be staged from April 24-27 at the H+ Hotel in Niedernhausen, Germany.

Each Super Series will feature four one-day £75,000 Players Championship events, with coverage from two boards simultaneously to be streamed in PDCTV.

“We’re pleased to be able to introduce the Super Series and to be able to look forward to the PDC ProTour returning in February,” said PDC chief executive Matthew Porter.

“Given the current global situation, this format is the most appropriate for staging Players Championship events in a safe and secure environment, and worked well during 2020 after initially being introduced for the Summer Series.

“The Super Series will see our first 12 Players Championship tournaments of 2021 held across the next three months, with further details of the PDC calendar to be released in due course.”

In the event of travel restrictions or other regulations, the PDC reserves the right to amend dates and venues. As with all events at present, players are advised not to make non-refundable or changeable travel bookings, and hotel details will be provided to players in due course.

PDC Super Series 1 – February 25-28, Premier Suite, Bolton Whites Hotel

PDC Super Series 2 – March 16-19, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

PDC Super Series 3 – April 24-27, H+ Hotel, Niedernhausen