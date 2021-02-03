Lots to like about Twice As Likely

Having become dangerously well-treated, Twice As Likely makes plenty of appeal in the 5f handicap at Lingfield today (4.25) now dropped back in trip following a break.

This Richard Hughes trained four-year-old filly is a dual scorer who was last successful over course and distance in June of last year when coming with a strong run from off the pace to land a class 6 by 1/2 a length off a mark of 64.

She went on to run well at this venue two starts later when third to Come On Girl over 6f off a rating of 67.

Twice As Likely is now able to race in this class 6 off a reduced rating of 53 having been dropped another 2lb since her last run over 7f at Wolverhampton back in November.

That is a career-low and gives her major claims at the weights on the pick of her form and the drop back to the minimum trip is an obvious plus.

Twice As Likely’s aforementioned success also came after a break, so she can clearly go well fresh. Shane Kelly, who has won once and been placed twice on her in six starts, is also now back in the plate.

So, in what looks a very winnable contest, she looks to have plenty going for her and the one to be on.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Twice As Likely (4/1 bet365, BoyleSports, 888sport – BOG)