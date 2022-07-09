CORNBURY ROCKS IN THE SUN

The final Cornbury Festival kicks off in glorious sun to a sell out crowd yesterday with The Darkness stealing the show in their usual flamboyant way.
Justin Hawkins who has re-invented himself after his famous drug addiction problems in 2006, stunned the baying crowd with a high energy show full of jumps and crowd interaction, the epitome of a frontman.
James Blunt ended the night with a crowd pleasing sing along performance, crowd surfing complete with a gas mask !!!!
This is the 17th and final outing for Cornbury Festival, which is also known as “Poshstock” due to the Cotswold elite who sip Champers and Pimm’s in the VIP area. Cornbury continues today with headlining acts from Bryan Adams and Mica Paris….
More information and tickets for today and tomorrow visit the website