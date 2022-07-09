CORNBURY ROCKS IN THE SUN

The final Cornbury Festival kicks off in glorious sun to a sell out crowd yesterday with The Darkness stealing the show in their usual flamboyant way.

Justin Hawkins performs at Cornbury Festival 2022 Friday, at Great Tew, Oxfordshire.

Justin Hawkins who has re-invented himself after his famous drug addiction problems in 2006, stunned the baying crowd with a high energy show full of jumps and crowd interaction, the epitome of a frontman.

The Darkness were the stars at Cornbury Festival 2022 Friday, at Great Tew, Oxfordshire.

James Blunt ended the night with a crowd pleasing sing along performance, crowd surfing complete with a gas mask !!!!

James Blunt performs at Cornbury Festival 2022 Friday, at Great Tew, Oxfordshire.

This is the 17th and final outing for Cornbury Festival, which is also known as “Poshstock” due to the Cotswold elite who sip Champers and Pimm’s in the VIP area. Cornbury continues today with headlining acts from Bryan Adams and Mica Paris….

Amy Montgomery opens Cornbury Festival 2022 Friday, at Great Tew, Oxfordshire.

More information and tickets for today and tomorrow visit the website https://www.cornburyfestival.com/