Who should LEAD this country next?

It’s been a bad week for poor old BoJo after Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resigned from #teamJohnson leaving the government – and country – up in arms over who should lead us out of this mess.

This naturally got me thinking about a loss in confidence in my own relationships as not so very long ago government officials were gleefully rubbing shoulders over champagne and cheese and pickle sandwiches during a lockdown lawn party that blew the roof off of the public’s pandemic frustrations. Yet now they’re crossing participants off of their Christmas lists faster than supermarkets can stock their shelves with tinsel in July! We’ve all been there…

In reality losing confidence in relationships happens to the best of us as friends, family and partners that were once a staple part of our everyday lives can soon become complete strangers, enemies or even an arch nemesis in the blink of an eye. What seems so joyfully impossible to imagine with our loved ones today can one day become impossible to remember any positives or high points in a relationship, just pain. Sadly it’s the way life goes but BoJo happens to have his turn played out in world media.

One of the most awkwardly hilarious memories that I have surrounding a relationship ending was a very long and drawn out emotional goodbye in my teens when the guy I’d been dating said “I’m going to stay single now, there was never anybody else involved, I just don’t want to date” and I echoed this sentiment with “you’ve literally put me off of dating for a lifetime, I’m becoming a nun!” Only for us to both end up in the very same restaurant one evening, both on first dates and seated across from each other before the dust on our relationship could settle.

It was such a cringe-worthy, awkward, embarrassing and infuriating situation to be in as we both somewhat still had feelings attached to the breakup which led us into a love/hate situation, face-to-face with our immediate replacements. Needless to say I sunk several glasses of wine like a goldfish and no doubt came across as confusingly pre-occupied and shitfaced as my date cautiously sipped a single pint of lager and internally questioned my mental health.

Seeing somebody you once cared about with somebody new laughing, smiling, having fun or getting laid is such a bitter pill to swallow at any age or stage of life and I have no doubt that BoJo’s frenemies will all be jostling to take the moral high ground here and come out as the squeaky clean member not at fault for the fallout. In reality nobody wins in the breakdown of relationships, you simply have to suck it up -or off- and move on with a stiff upper lip.

