Let’s Get Lucky At Perth

Well, the powers that be in their Ivory Towers have decided in their wisdom that we will have no Flat racing this Sunday (in the UK at least), made with Fairyhouse a bit of a mixed bunch, we need to focus our attentions on the summer jumps meetings.

Up at Perth, the one I like the look of (who isn’t odds on) has to be the Lucinda Russell trained Lucky Flight, who runs in the race of the day at 4.05pm, the Perth Silver Cup. Two miles awaits the seven runners, but my suggestion has won here twice over C&D, the latest last month off a rating 6lb less than he carries here.

The eight-year-old made all that day and came home unchallenged by an easy eight lengths, and although I doubt his opponents will allow him such an easy time on the front end today, I am hoping he can still take the step up in class in his stride.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lucky Flight 4.05pm Perth 9/4 Bet365