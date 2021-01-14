Dub Pistols Release Cover of New Order’s “Blue Monday” in Aid of Tonic Music For Mental Health On January 18th

Every year, the third Monday of January is dubbed “Blue Monday”. The theory goes that this is the time of year when we’re all cold, broke and riddled with guilt that our New Year’s resolutions to get fit, drink less alcohol, and be a better human being have fallen by the wayside. This year, Dub Pistols have teamed up with Canadians DUBMATIX and have recorded a cover of New Order’s iconic “Blue Monday” with proceeds going to Tonic Music For Mental Health, which, along with Terry Hall (The Specials) and Kevin Cummings (Acclaimed Music Photographer) Barry Ashworth is a patron.

“It’s no secret that I myself have lived a life of excess in every possible way. I’ve experienced the highs of success and adrenaline that comes from performing live, but I’ve also experienced the darker side that comes with it. The addiction, the depression, anxiety, exhaustion and other mental health issues that go hand in hand with the lifestyle.

Feelings that can be brought on by the highs and the lows, the touring, the late nights, and the lifestyle. The industry can be volatile and competitive, with no financial security, leaving the people working in it vulnerable to developing mental health issues.

After the tragedy of losing Keith Flint in 2019, and during the pandemic – the isolation and not knowing what the future holds – it really hit home to me that so many people in the music industry have no support. I just want to do whatever I can to help and to do so with the thing I understand best – music. Music means so much to so many people, so when I heard about Tonic and the work they do helping people with recovery through music, I just had to get involved. Music is a fantastic way to help lift people’s spirits and give them something to focus on when times are hard.

The Tonic Rider is a new programme to promote good mental health in the music industry, providing mental health support both remotely and at venues. With the music industry on its knees and many people have lost their livelihoods, it is needed now more than ever.” – Barry Ashworth.

In 2020, Barry Ashworth & Tonic decided it was time to make a change and release a new programme, ‘Tonic Rider’ raising suicide and mental health awareness within the music industry.

With this in mind, ‘Barry’s Flying Circus’ was created where Barry, Bez (Happy Mondays) and his team of wing walkers, took to the skies strapped to a Bi-Plane to raise money for the Tonic Rider.

With the fundraising from Barry’s Flying circus and virtual raffles including items such as The Specials memorabilia, SuperSizeArt prints and an exclusive Gorillaz tour jacket, a total of nearly £40,000 has been raised to launch the Tonic Rider programme.

The single will also be released as a limited edition 7” with the DUBMATIX version on side A and a special “Stepper” mix by Grammy nominated Reggae producer GAUDI on the B-side. GAUDI has also done a Dub mix which will be available on digital platforms.

“If my fundraising for Tonic can help save just one life, it will have been worth every second I have invested.” Barry Ashworth

About Tonic

Tonic Music for Mental Health is a charity based on the south coast of England who raises mental health awareness, challenge stigma and promotes mental wellbeing through music and the arts.

Tonic was founded in 2012 as a direct response to the lack of creative support for people experiencing mental health difficulties. It was founded upon the belief that participation in music and the arts can aid you in your recovery from mental illness.From its early beginnings promoting mental health awareness, they now champion mental health action. By providing opportunities for people to participate in music and the arts, they directly support them on their journeys of recovery.

Tonic Rider

The Tonic Rider programme provides mental health guides, training and support:

• Mental health guides are being written by a team of mental health professionals in consultation

with contacts in the music industry. They will cover topics such as anxiety, depression and the

pressures of the music industry.

• Training will include Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) and Suicide Prevention training, provided

free to grassroots venues – MHFA training provides the skills needed to recognise and support

someone experiencing mental health difficulties.

• Support will include Tonic stands at events, videos, blogs, podcasts, a virtual peer support group,

and email support provided by mental health professionals. All of these services will be free.

Many people working in the music industry suffer from mental health issues. They can be brought on by the highs and the lows, the touring, the late nights, and the lifestyle. The industry can be volatile and competitive, with no financial security. This leaves people vulnerable to developing mental health issues. The Tonic Rider aims to address this by providing music industry-specific mental health support. Tonic fundraiser Bez from Happy Mondays said: ‘Everyone going through life suffers highs and lows, and when you’re at one of those low points, it’s good to know that there’s a bit of support out there for you.’

Adam Ficek, Babyshambles drummer, will be using his experience to help deliver the Tonic Rider: ‘I look forward to using my own experiences as a musician and psychotherapist to develop a much-needed resource for everyone in the music industry.’

The Tonic Rider is being piloted at the 100 Club in London and the Wedgewood Rooms in Portsmouth, before being rolled out to green rooms, festivals and Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) members across the UK. The aim is to include the Tonic Rider on all rider lists and wall posters. Barry Ashworth, Tonic patron and Dub Pistols frontman, whose fundraising helped launch the Tonic Rider, said: ‘With the music industry on its knees and many people having lost their livelihoods, it is needed now more than ever.’

You can donate here https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/tonicrider