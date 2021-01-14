Crypto a punt on handicap debut

In the 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Bangor-On-Dee today (2.50), Crypto looks handy mark and is a strong fancy to open his account over the obstacles.

This seven-year-old ran out an impressive winner on debut in a bumper at Newcastle when in the care of Micky Hammond and winning eased down by 16 lengths.

He was then bought for £200,000 and joined Venetia Williams and disappointed in a bumper at Haydock when sent off even money and finishing fifth of 10 to Ask A Honey Bee.

Crypton then again let down his supporters when sent off odds-on to make a winning start over the obstacles and finishing a 10 length fourth of 10 to Proton at Ludlow.

However, there was more to like about his effort last time out at Lingfield when fourth of 12 to Take Your Time in a class 3.

Crypto pressed the winner and held every chance two from home before losing second place approaching the last and weakening to be beaten 8 3/4 lengths.

The winner has gone on to post two solid efforts to make the frame in handicap company off 124 and the second and third home are now rated 116 and 115.

Big Bresil, who finished 10 lengths behind the selection in fifth, also went into the race on the back of a success and is now rated 122.

That gives the form a fair look in relation to this class 4 affair and suggest an opening handicap mark of 112 for Crypto is exploitable.

He also remains open to plenty more progress and appeals as the type to come into his own now going down the handicap route for a yard in good form which boasts a strike rate of 25 per cent with it’s runners at the Welsh venue in the last 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Crypto (3/1 bet365, Betfair, Betfred, Paddy Power – BOG)