Class-dropping Ad Libitum a play 9/1

Now dropped back down in class having been eased further in the weights, Ad Libitum makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 1m 2f handicap at Newcastle today (1.10).

Trained by Roger Fell, this six-year-old was last successful over 1m 4f at his venue in September 2019 when landing a nine-runner class 6 affair off a mark of 63.

He backed that up with a solid second again at this track, in a class 5 off 66 when beaten 1 3/4 lengths by Dreamweaver.

Ad Libitum has failed to trouble the judged in seven subsequent outings but they have all been in class 4 and class 5 company and the assessor has cut him plenty of slack as a result.

He is now able to race in this class 6 affair off a rating of 53, having been rated as high as 81 in the past, and that is a career-low.

Ad Libitum has won once and been placed once in just three starts in the grade and comes into the race having shaped a bit better than the bare result on his last two starts.

This is the easiest task he has faced for some time, so at the odds on offer he looks well worth an each-way wager in my book.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ad Libitum (9/1 bet365 – BOG)