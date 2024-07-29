Augustine Mitchell aka LV General signs with 3X Boxing

The Iconic, popular YouTube sensation Augustine Mitchell, better known as LV General signs with the rising pro influencer boxing platform who stage their inaugural show at the O2 arena in London on Saturday August 17.

LV General has been training hard for months and is excited to begin his boxing journey on our platform. Under the Tutelege of Carlos Moreno who is the owner of Moreno boxing and a former Portuguese national champion the fight fans are in for a real treat.

With over 200k subscribers and followers across social media the fans favourite fighter who is backed by the rising boxing channel Gunman Boxing is set for a tough first fight again the experienced bare knuckle fighter Jack “The Athenian” McLean.

Make sure you do not miss this fight! Tickets are now on sale on now www.3xboxing.com or via AXS

And watch this space for PPV details as the show will be televised LIVE via Britain’s fastest growing broadcaster FIGHTZONE