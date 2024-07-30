Simply Steve West on the dark side of darts, It’s not all glitz & glamour

DARTS It’s one of the most beloved and popular sports in the world and it’s currently at the beginning of a new wave of popularity, thanks to the Luke Littler effect

From the outside in it looks incredible, money, glamour, the roar of the crowd, travelling the world and being a hero to millions – however there is a side to the industry that not everyone sees. As with all sports and careers there is an amount of pressure and responsibility that come along with the success.

Whilst in front of the camera and in front of the fans it is the biggest party in sports – there are tales of players who struggled mentally with the pressure of transforming a hobby and passion into the reason you keep a roof over your head

Whilst some players like Stephen Bunting have been very open and honest about the need to use a sports psychologist to deal with their mental health issues and continue their careers – other have taken the decision to walk away from the darting world and move back into the real world, having to take a break from what was once their passion and escape from the world.

Steve West is one of these players and he found that finally transforming his passion and skills with darts into a career didn’t live up to the expectation that he had in his mind.

‘If you’re playing every single day to get a double to win a match to pay your car insurance, your phone bill, your mortgage for whatever reason, it’s a horrible horrible situation to be in’

Its certainly a fresh perspective on the career of a professional darts player, the sport is already an under apricated game of mental strength, with stories of mind games famous from over the years – but imagine stepping up to throw, knowing that the result of those darts can mean the difference between paying your bills, putting food on the table, buying clothes for your children – it must be a horrific mental place to be, to lose and feel like a failure or to win and feel lucky but having to go again and again and again. You are only as good as your last match in the fast paced world of professional sports

‘I have done that for lots of years and as soon as I stopped doing that, I enjoyed the lifestyle much more, because you don’t get the pressure’

Next time you are at an exhibition and get the opportunity to meet the players and potentially shake their hands, grab a selfie or an autograph – remember that they are spending another night away from their families, doing everything they can to provide and financially support their loved ones. Yes, it’s a dream job that very few get to achieve, but by understanding what they go through to entertain the public will bring your relationship with the darts stars even closer.

Interview

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/T9sSDcDT7Nk