Former X-Factor and Voice contestant, now turned influencer boxer, Armstrong Martins joins the launch of the Daily Sport backed pro influencer boxing platform 3X Boxing with inaugural show on August 17th at the O2 Arena LIVE on Fightzone.

The choir singer turned knockout artist join the show looking to bring fireworks as he takes on the veteran mixed martial artist Liam Cullen in a fight which promises to be fireworks. Tickets are now on sale on www.3xboxing.com or via AXS