CARS, DRIFTING, AND HUGE DJ SETS AS AUTOFEST 2022 RETURNS

AutofestUK is the original Southwest Motorsport Festival which returned at the weekend bigger and better.

Now in its 5th year Autofest has brought together car and motorsport enthusiasts from all over the UK to enjoy a huge weekend of drifting and music..

During the day amateur drifters take to the track to compete in the AutofestUK Garage500 drift cup for huge cash prizes! This is a grass roots cup that more often then not sees the driver progress into the professional world of drifting.

Channel 4’s First Date’s Austin Ventour takes to the drifting track

Drifting is currently the fastest growing Motorsport in the world and shows no signs of slowing down.

Being the only grassroots drift cup offering a huge cash prize in the UK people flock from as far as Scotland to Devon to be apart of this huge weekend!

Dub Pistols Barry Ashworth enjoys a drift

At night the track closes and the festival begins with huge name acts performing on the main stage into the night. These included Leeroy Thornhill, Barry Ashworth and First Date’s very own Austin Ventour. Fancy dress competitions and great locally sourced food and drinks are also all part of the fun event.

ex Prodigy star Leeroy Thornhill gets the party started

At AutofestUK we want everyone to experience the high speed, edge of the seat thrill of Drifting so we send the headliner acts out with our professionals, the Garage500 ace’s who give them the ride of their life around our track to give them a real first hand experience of being on the edge of control in a high performance drift car.

Smokin’ !!! competitors take part in the Drifting event

The next event is 24th of September when cars and stars come together for a weekend of speed , smoke and music … watch this space for more information